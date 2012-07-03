Chicken Fajita Chili
Combine the ingredients in your slow cooker before you head out the door to run errands or chauffeur the kids to ball practice. Supper will be ready when you return.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl combine chicken, chili powder, fajita seasoning, garlic, and cumin; toss gently to coat. Set aside. Coat a large skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium-high heat. Cook half of the chicken mixture in hot skillet until brown, stirring occasionally. Transfer chicken mixture to a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Repeat with remaining chicken mixture.Advertisement
Stir tomatoes, frozen vegetables, and beans into chicken mixture in slow cooker.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 to 2-1/2 hours. If desired, top each serving with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.