Chicken Cordon Bleu Wild Rice Casserole

Rating: Unrated

This easy wild rice casserole recipe has all the same flavors of chicken cordon bleu, but it's much easier to make. Instead of stuffing chicken, you can just combine all of the ingredients in your casserole dish, cover with bread crumbs, and bake.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
35 mins at 350°
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 2 1/2- to 3-qt. oval or rectangular baking dish. In a large skillet melt 3 Tbsp. of the butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms and garlic and cook 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in flour. Stir in milk. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Stir in rice, chicken, cheese, ham, and 1/2 cup green onions. Transfer to the baking dish.

  • In a small bowl melt remaining 1 Tbsp. butter in the microwave. Add panko breadcrumbs. Toss to combine. Sprinkle over chicken and rice mixture. Bake, uncovered, about 35 minutes or until heated through. Top with additional green onions and/or parsley before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; total fat 20g; saturated fat 10g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 85mg; sodium 666mg; potassium 380mg; carbohydrates 28g; fiber 1g; sugar 6g; protein 25g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 632IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 22mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 332mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

