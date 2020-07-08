Chicken Cobb Pitas
To speed up this 25-minute no-cook sandwich even more, you could start with pre-cooked bacon and hard-boiled eggs. Then all that's left is some measuring and chopping and you're ready to eat.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Wrap each prepared sandwich tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 24 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
500 calories; 36 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 15 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 130 mg cholesterol; 758 mg sodium. 517 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 370 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 61 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 73 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;