Chicken Cobb Pitas

To speed up this 25-minute no-cook sandwich even more, you could start with pre-cooked bacon and hard-boiled eggs. Then all that's left is some measuring and chopping and you're ready to eat.

By Shelli McConnell
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • For aioli: In a small bowl stir together mayonnaise, green onion, lemon juice, garlic, and 1/4 tsp. cracked black pepper.

  • Open each pita half and spread with 1 tablespoon aioli. Gently stuff with chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, and tomato. Finish with blue cheese and serve with remaining aioli for dipping. Serves 4.

Tips

Wrap each prepared sandwich tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
500 calories; 36 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 15 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 130 mg cholesterol; 758 mg sodium. 517 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 370 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 61 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 73 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

