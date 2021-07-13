Chicken Cashew Nut

"This is a classic Chinese dish that we Thais put our stamp on," Pepper Teigen says. "The twist is a dollop of chile jam, which adds a sweet roasted chile flavor and a touch of heat."

By Recipe by Pepper Teigen and Garrett Snyder and excerpted from The Pepper Thai Cookbook
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jenny Huang

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
  • In a small bowl whisk together 2 Tbsp. of the soy sauce, the oyster sauce, sweet chile jam, brown sugar, sesame oil, 1/4 tsp. of the white pepper, and 2 Tbsp. water until combined.

  • In a medium bowl toss chicken with the remaining 2 tsp. soy sauce, the cornstarch, dry sherry, and the remaining 1/4 tsp. white pepper until evenly coated. Let marinate 10 minutes.

  • In a wok or large skillet heat 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium-high until shimmering. Fry the cashews and chiles (if using) in the oil just enough to darken them slightly, 1 to 2 minutes, being careful not to let them burn. Using a slotted spoon, place them on a plate lined with a paper towel to drain.

  • Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the marinated chicken and cook, stirring, until no longer pink, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the sauce mixture, onions, and bell peppers, tossing to mix. Continue cooking until everything is heated through and combined, about 1 minute. Add the scallions and fried cashews and chiles; toss to combine. Continue cooking until the sauce has thickened, about 1 minute.

  • Sprinkle with Roasted Chile Powder and serve with rice. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts (Chicken Cashew Nut)

Per Serving:
478 calories; total fat 22g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 7g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 683mg; potassium 960mg; carbohydrates 45g; fiber 3g; sugar 9g; protein 27g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1193IU; vitamin c 55mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 10mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 46mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 52mg; iron 3mg.

Pepper's Roasted Chile Powder

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spread the chiles evenly across a sheet pan and roast about 6 minutes, watching closely to make sure they don't burn. The chiles are done when they change color from red to a very dark reddish brown.

  • Transfer chiles to a plate and let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Place them in a mortar and grind with the pestle until they're the size of red pepper flakes. (Or use a spice grinder or small blender on high 10 to 15 seconds; make sure the blender is totally dry.) Store the chile powder in an airtight container at room temperature for 3 months or up to 1 year in the freezer. Makes 3/4 to 1 cup.

Nutrition Facts (Pepper's Roasted Chile Powder)

Per Serving:
7 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2mg; potassium 38mg; carbohydrates 1g; fiber 1g; sugar 1g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 544IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 1mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 1mg; iron 0mg.
