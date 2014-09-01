Chicken Breasts with Smoky Pepper Sauce

Advertisement

For sauce, in the same skillet cook sweet peppers, onion, and garlic over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until peppers are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes, the 1 tablespoon oregano, and smoked paprika. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Return chicken to skillet; heat through. If desired, garnish with additional oregano.

Sprinkle chicken with salt and black pepper. In a large nonstick skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook about 10 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170ºF), turning once. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

*Tip: To cut each chicken breast half, hold the chicken flat on a cutting board with the palm of your hand. Starting at the thicker end of the chicken, cut horizontally away from you toward the thinner end to make two even chicken breast pieces.

Serving Suggestion: If desired, serve over hot cooked whole wheat couscous. Start with 2/3 cup uncooked couscous and cook according to the package directions.