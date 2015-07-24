Chicken Bone Broth
This rich broth gets deep flavor from chicken bones, fresh herbs, and garlic.
Ingredients
Directions
If using wings, cut each wing at joints into three pieces. Place chicken pieces in a 10- to 12-quart stockpot. Add the remaining ingredients. Bring to boiling; reduce heat to low. Gently simmer, covered, 8 to 10 hours. (For a gentle simmer, you will see tiny bubbles rising to the surface. You will want to monitor cooking so it does not boil. Gently cooking helps draw out and develop the flavor the broth.)Advertisement
Remove chicken pieces from stock pot. Use a slotted spoon to remove as many vegetables as possible.
Strain broth into a large bowl through four layers of 100-percent-cotton cheesecloth placed in a colander. Discard vegetables and seasonings.
If using broth while hot, skim off fat. Or chill at least 6 hours; lift off fat with a spoon. If desired, cool chicken; remove meat from bones, discarding bones and skin. Place broth and chicken in separate airtight storage containers. Cover and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 6 months.
Slow Cooker Directions
Prepare as directed, except reduce all ingredients by half. Combine all ingredients in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 10 to 12 hours. Continue as directed in Step 2. Makes 9 cups.Per 1 cup: 38 cal., 1 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 17 mg chol., 294 mg sodium, 2 g carb., 1 g fiber, 5 g pro.Per 1 cup: 38 calories, 5 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 1 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 17 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 24% Vitamin A, 4% Vitamin C, 294 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 3% iron
Pressure Cooker Directions
Prepare as directed, except reduce all ingredients by half. Combine all ingredients in a 6-quart stovetop pressure cooker or electric pressure cooker. Lock lid in place. Set electric cookers on high pressure to cook for 1 1/2 hours. For stovetop cookers, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure according to manufacturer's directions. Cook for 1 1/2 hours. Remove from heat. For electric and stovetop models, let stand to release pressure naturally for at least 15 minutes or according to manufacturer's directions. If necessary, carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Continue as directed in Step 2. Makes 9 cups.Per 1 cup: 38 cal., 1 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 17 mg chol., 294 mg sodium, 2 g carb., 1 g fiber, 5 g pro.Per 1 cup: 38 calories, 5 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 1 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 17 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 24% Vitamin A, 4% Vitamin C, 294 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 3% iron