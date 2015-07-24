Chicken Bone Broth

Prepare as directed, except reduce all ingredients by half. Combine all ingredients in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 10 to 12 hours. Continue as directed in Step 2. Makes 9 cups.Per 1 cup: 38 cal., 1 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 17 mg chol., 294 mg sodium, 2 g carb., 1 g fiber, 5 g pro.Per 1 cup: 38 calories, 5 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 1 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 17 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 24% Vitamin A, 4% Vitamin C, 294 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 3% iron

Pressure Cooker Directions

Prepare as directed, except reduce all ingredients by half. Combine all ingredients in a 6-quart stovetop pressure cooker or electric pressure cooker. Lock lid in place. Set electric cookers on high pressure to cook for 1 1/2 hours. For stovetop cookers, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure according to manufacturer's directions. Cook for 1 1/2 hours. Remove from heat. For electric and stovetop models, let stand to release pressure naturally for at least 15 minutes or according to manufacturer's directions. If necessary, carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Continue as directed in Step 2. Makes 9 cups.Per 1 cup: 38 cal., 1 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 17 mg chol., 294 mg sodium, 2 g carb., 1 g fiber, 5 g pro.