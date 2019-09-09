Chicken-Apple Burgers
Sure, you usually think of grilled burger recipes in the summer; but with apples, bacon, and apple brandy added; these chicken burgers are decidedly fall burgers.
Ingredients
Directions
For apple mixture: In a large skillet cook chopped bacon until crisp. Drain bacon on paper towels, reserving 1 tsp. drippings in skillet. Add onion, garlic, pepper, and salt to skillet. Cook about 3 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Carefully add apple brandy. Simmer, uncovered, until nearly all the brandy evaporates. Remove from heat. Stir in bacon, chopped apple, parsley, and sage; let cool.
In a large bowl combine ground chicken, bread crumbs, and apple mixture. Divide mixture into 6 portions. Shape each into a patty.
Grill chicken patties, covered, over medium heat 14 to 18 minutes or until done (165°F),* turning once halfway through. Serve burgers on buns with grilled apple slices and/or desired toppers. Makes 6 burgers.
*Tip
The internal color of a burger is not a reliable doneness indicator. A chicken patty cooked to 165°F is safe, regardless of color. To measure the doneness of a patty, insert an instant-read thermometer through the side of the patty to a depth of 2 to 3 inches, making sure the tip of the thermometer is in the chicken rather than in the apple stuffing.