Chicken and Waffles Cobb Salad

No one will want to pass up this fun salad. Topped with the trendy combo of chicken and waffles, but with veggies as the base it's comfort food meets health food.

By Meghan Splawn and Stacie Billis
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

45 mins
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook chicken strips according to package directions. If using corn on the cob, cook it at the same time: Remove husk and silks, wrap ears in foil, and bake on a sheet pan 20 to 25 minutes or until tender. (If using frozen corn, cook according to package directions.) Slice chicken into strips and cut corn kernels off cobs.

  • While the oven is hot, cook mini waffles according to package directions (or toast in the toaster). Cut or tear waffles into bite-size pieces.

  • On a large platter arrange chicken, corn, waffle "croutons," lettuce, peaches, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, eggs, and avocado. Serve immediately with Maple Vinaigrette. Serves 6.

Maple Vinaigrette

In a small bowl whisk together until emulsified 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup cider vinegar, 2 to 3 Tbsp. pure maple syrup, 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard, and if desired, 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes and/or 1/8 to 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper. Alternatively, place the ingredients in a screw-top jar and shake well to combine.

678 calories; fat 42g; cholesterol 239mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 33g; mono fat 20g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 15g; protein 45g; vitamin a 8103.1IU; vitamin c 15.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 4.4mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 179.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.9mcg; sodium 1194mg; potassium 743mg; calcium 221mg; iron 3.5mg.
