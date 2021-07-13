Chicken and Waffles Cobb Salad
No one will want to pass up this fun salad. Topped with the trendy combo of chicken and waffles, but with veggies as the base it's comfort food meets health food.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Maple Vinaigrette
In a small bowl whisk together until emulsified 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup cider vinegar, 2 to 3 Tbsp. pure maple syrup, 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard, and if desired, 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes and/or 1/8 to 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper. Alternatively, place the ingredients in a screw-top jar and shake well to combine.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
678 calories; fat 42g; cholesterol 239mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 33g; mono fat 20g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 15g; protein 45g; vitamin a 8103.1IU; vitamin c 15.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 4.4mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 179.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.9mcg; sodium 1194mg; potassium 743mg; calcium 221mg; iron 3.5mg.