Chicken and Veggie Melts

We've never been so excited to eat our vegetables! This easy sandwich idea is piled high with chicken, zucchini, tomato, red onion, and melty cheese, so you can say goodbye to boring lunches forever.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a toaster oven toast bread. Remove from oven.

  • Preheat toaster oven to 400°F. Using a vegetable peeler, cut zucchini lengthwise into thin ribbons. In a medium bowl stir together yogurt, mustard, and thyme. Add chicken; toss to coat.

  • Arrange toasted bread on a small baking sheet. Layer bread with zucchini ribbons, chicken mixture, tomato, and onion; top with cheese. Bake 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; 10 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 82 mg cholesterol; 352 mg sodium. 477 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 33 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 958 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 42 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 236 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

