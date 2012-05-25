Chicken and Pumpkin Tagine Stew
A plethora of spices gives this pumpkin chicken stew its homey flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl combine salt, crushed red pepper, cardamom, cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and black pepper. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the spice mixture evenly over chicken; rub in with your fingers.Advertisement
In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat 2 teaspoons of the oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until brown, turning occasionally. Remove chicken. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil to Dutch oven. Add onions, garlic, and saffron; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add pumpkin. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons of the spice mixture; toss gently to coat. (Reserve remaining spice mixture for another use.)
Return chicken to Dutch oven; add broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 1 hour. Add raisins; simmer, covered, for 10 to 25 minutes more or until chicken is no longer pink (170°F for breasts, 180° for thighs and drumsticks) and pumpkin is tender.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer chicken and pumpkin to a serving platter; drizzle with honey. Spoon desired amount of pan juices over chicken. Sprinkle with parsley.
*Tip:
To seed and peel the pumpkin, remove stem end by carving a circle around stem large enough to spoon out cavity; remove stem. Remove seeds from pumpkin cavity. Using the pumpkin ribs as a guide, slice pumpkin into wedges. Remove skin from each wedge; cut wedges into 1-inch chunks.