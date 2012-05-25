Chicken and Pumpkin Tagine Stew

Rating: 3.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 10 Ratings

A plethora of spices gives this pumpkin chicken stew its homey flavor.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine salt, crushed red pepper, cardamom, cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and black pepper. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the spice mixture evenly over chicken; rub in with your fingers.

    Advertisement

  • In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat 2 teaspoons of the oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until brown, turning occasionally. Remove chicken. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil to Dutch oven. Add onions, garlic, and saffron; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add pumpkin. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons of the spice mixture; toss gently to coat. (Reserve remaining spice mixture for another use.)

  • Return chicken to Dutch oven; add broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 1 hour. Add raisins; simmer, covered, for 10 to 25 minutes more or until chicken is no longer pink (170°F for breasts, 180° for thighs and drumsticks) and pumpkin is tender.

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer chicken and pumpkin to a serving platter; drizzle with honey. Spoon desired amount of pan juices over chicken. Sprinkle with parsley.

*Tip:

To seed and peel the pumpkin, remove stem end by carving a circle around stem large enough to spoon out cavity; remove stem. Remove seeds from pumpkin cavity. Using the pumpkin ribs as a guide, slice pumpkin into wedges. Remove skin from each wedge; cut wedges into 1-inch chunks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 61 mg cholesterol; 369 mg sodium. 928 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 23 g protein; 52 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019