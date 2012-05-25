Chicken and Pumpkin Tagine Stew

In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat 2 teaspoons of the oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until brown, turning occasionally. Remove chicken. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil to Dutch oven. Add onions, garlic, and saffron; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add pumpkin. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons of the spice mixture; toss gently to coat. (Reserve remaining spice mixture for another use.)