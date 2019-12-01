Chicken and Pepper Pizza with Kale
When you have less than 30 minutes to get dinner in the oven, this pizza recipe (made with a few step-saving ingredients) will be your hero.
Ingredients
Directions
For pickled onion: In a small saucepan bring vinegar, sugar, garlic, and 1/2 tsp. salt just to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add 1/2 cup of the onion. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 2 minutes; let cool.Advertisement
Preheat oven to 425°F. On a lightly floured surface roll dough to a 12- to 14-inch circle. Place on a greased baking sheet; brush edges with 1 tsp. oil. Bake 10 minutes. Remove from oven.
Meanwhile, in a 10-inch skillet cook bell pepper and remaining 1/2 cup onion in 1 tablespoon hot oil over medium 5 minutes or until tender. Add chicken; cook to warm through.
Spread crust with pizza sauce; top with chicken mixture. Carefully slide pizza onto oven rack; bake 10 minutes or until edges are brown.
Meanwhile, for salad: In a large bowl whisk together remaining 2 Tbsp. oil, the dried tomatoes, hazelnuts, lemon juice, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. black pepper. Add kale; toss to coat, gently massaging to soften. Drain pickled onion, discarding liquid. Toss with kale mixture. Top pizza with salad. Serves 4.