Chicken and Pepper Pizza with Kale

Rating: Unrated

When you have less than 30 minutes to get dinner in the oven, this pizza recipe (made with a few step-saving ingredients) will be your hero.

By Danielle Centoni
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For pickled onion: In a small saucepan bring vinegar, sugar, garlic, and 1/2 tsp. salt just to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add 1/2 cup of the onion. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 2 minutes; let cool.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. On a lightly floured surface roll dough to a 12- to 14-inch circle. Place on a greased baking sheet; brush edges with 1 tsp. oil. Bake 10 minutes. Remove from oven.

  • Meanwhile, in a 10-inch skillet cook bell pepper and remaining 1/2 cup onion in 1 tablespoon hot oil over medium 5 minutes or until tender. Add chicken; cook to warm through.

  • Spread crust with pizza sauce; top with chicken mixture. Carefully slide pizza onto oven rack; bake 10 minutes or until edges are brown.

  • Meanwhile, for salad: In a large bowl whisk together remaining 2 Tbsp. oil, the dried tomatoes, hazelnuts, lemon juice, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. black pepper. Add kale; toss to coat, gently massaging to soften. Drain pickled onion, discarding liquid. Toss with kale mixture. Top pizza with salad. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; 22 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 623 mg sodium. 409 mg potassium; 51 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4021 IU vitamin a; 70 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 68 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 80 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019