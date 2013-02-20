Chicken and Olive Tamale Pie

Rating: 4.38 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Make a delicious Mexican dish for dinner tonight, with all your favorite flavors combined in one pie!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • In a large saucepan bring the water to boiling. Gradually whisk in cornmeal; reduce heat. Cook, whisking constantly, for 3 minutes. Stir in corn; return to boiling. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a 1-1/2-quart gratin or 2-quart rectangular baking dish combine shredded chicken, salsa, and olives. Spoon cornmeal mixture over chicken mixture. Top with tomato slices. Bake, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until mixture is heated through.

  • If desired, top with crumbled cheese and sprinkle with cilantro, green onion, and/or chili powder.

*Tip:

Cooked rotisserie chicken from the grocery store is great for weeknight ease. Shred the meat and keep in the fridge to use for meals throughout the week.

Time Saver:

Heat the chicken and the salsa in the microwave.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 101 mg cholesterol; 1204 mg sodium. 856 mg potassium; 41 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 38 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 743 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 99 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

Kay Judge
Rating: Unrated
03/14/2013
I have made this twice and both times it tastes a great, but presents poorly because it does not hold together. Have thought about decreasing the amount of verde sauce or mixing a box reconstituted JIffy corn bread mix into the whole recipe. Any thoughts will be appreciated.
Susan Dunker
Rating: Unrated
09/03/2013
i had no cornbread crust or anything resembling tamale pie, it was runny and the only crust was the melted cheese. we ended up putting it in tortillas - very disappointing sunday supper.
Kay Judge
Rating: Unrated
03/14/2013
Sascha Swafford
Rating: Unrated
02/24/2013
This was REALLY good. I modified it though -- cooked chicken breast in the crockpot with onion, fresh green chiles, and about 1/4 cup on green enchilada sauce. Let that cook on low for 4.5 hours and then shredded the chicken and that was my base mixture. I opted for black olives instead of green ones and I didn't have queso cheese so I just used 1/4 cup of shredded cheddar on top. Very healthy and very good!
