Chicken and Olive Tamale Pie
Make a delicious Mexican dish for dinner tonight, with all your favorite flavors combined in one pie!
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
In a large saucepan bring the water to boiling. Gradually whisk in cornmeal; reduce heat. Cook, whisking constantly, for 3 minutes. Stir in corn; return to boiling. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a 1-1/2-quart gratin or 2-quart rectangular baking dish combine shredded chicken, salsa, and olives. Spoon cornmeal mixture over chicken mixture. Top with tomato slices. Bake, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until mixture is heated through.
If desired, top with crumbled cheese and sprinkle with cilantro, green onion, and/or chili powder.
*Tip:
Cooked rotisserie chicken from the grocery store is great for weeknight ease. Shred the meat and keep in the fridge to use for meals throughout the week.
Time Saver:
Heat the chicken and the salsa in the microwave.