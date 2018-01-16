Chicken and Mushroom Pot Pie

Preheat oven to 400°F. For filling: In a Dutch oven melt butter over medium heat. Add pancetta. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until it starts to brown. Add mushrooms and leeks; cook and stir until mushrooms are soft and starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, 2 tsp. thyme, and salt. Cook and stir 30 seconds. Add flour; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in broth, 1/4 cup cream, and lemon zest, scraping up any browned bits. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly, 3 to 5 minutes.