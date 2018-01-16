Chicken and Mushroom Pot Pie
For the earthy, rich filling for this classic chicken pot pie, combine chicken thighs, mushrooms, and pancetta.
Ingredients
Chicken Pot Pie
Pastry for Single-Crust Pie
Directions
Chicken Pot Pie
Preheat oven to 400°F. For filling: In a Dutch oven melt butter over medium heat. Add pancetta. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until it starts to brown. Add mushrooms and leeks; cook and stir until mushrooms are soft and starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, 2 tsp. thyme, and salt. Cook and stir 30 seconds. Add flour; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in broth, 1/4 cup cream, and lemon zest, scraping up any browned bits. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly, 3 to 5 minutes.
Add chicken. Season with salt and black pepper. Let simmer, covered, 8 minutes; chicken will be slightly underdone. Transfer to a 2-quart round or oval baking dish or a 9-inch- deep ceramic pie dish.
Prepare Pastry for Single-Crust Pie, adding 2 Tbsp. thyme to flour and salt mixture. Roll pastry between two pieces of parchment paper from center to edges into a circle or oval 1 inch larger than baking dish. Top filling with pastry. Fold pastry under so it is even with dish edges. Press to seal (or crimp as desired). Cut a few slits in pastry. Brush top with 1 Tbsp. cream.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until pastry is golden and center is bubbly. Let stand 15 to 30 minutes before serving.
Pastry for Single-Crust Pie
In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pieces are pea-size.
Sprinkle 1 tablespoon water over part of flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat, using 1 tablespoon water at a time, until flour mixture is moist. Gather into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. Flatten slightly.
Pastry for Rectangular Baking Dish
Prepare the pastry as directed above, except use 2 1/4 cups flour, 1 tsp. salt, 1/3 cup shortening, 1/4 cup butter, and 1/3 to 1/2 cup cold water.
Make-Ahead Pastry
Prepare the pastry as directed above, wrap in plastic wrap and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.