Chicken and Dumplings

Rating: 1.33 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Cook the homemade dumplings right in the same broth the chicken braises in to give each bite of this comforting chicken stew amazing flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For dumplings: In a medium bowl whisk together egg, the cold water, peanut oil, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Stir in flour; mix until elastic. Cover; chill.

  • Season chicken pieces, including back and neck, with 1 tsp. salt; set aside. In a 6-qt. Dutch oven combine chicken stock, the water, celery, onion, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Bring to boiling. Add in this order: leg quarters, backbone, breast, skin sides down. Reduce heat to below simmer. Cover, leaving a half-inch opening.

  • Cook 30 minutes or until breasts are done (165°F). Remove breasts; set aside. Continue cooking leg quarters and backbone 30 minutes more or until done, (175°F). Remove chicken (keep broth in pot); discard vegetables. When chicken is cool to touch, discard skin and tear meat into pieces; set aside. Discard bones.

  • On a floured surface, use a floured rolling pin to roll dough to 1/16 inch thick. Cut into 1 1/2 × 2 1/2-inch pieces. Return broth to boiling. Season with salt and black pepper. Add dumplings to broth, shaking pot occasionally to prevent sticking. Cook 3 to 5 minutes without stirring. Add reserved chicken; reduce to simmer. Add butter, cream, and additional black pepper. Gently set egg slices on top. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 10 minutes.

Tips

Dumpling dough may be made ahead and refrigerated overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; 15 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 185 mg cholesterol; 818 mg sodium. 308 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 376 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 46 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 36 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

cindy.mb
Rating: 4.0 stars
10/25/2019
Can you just leave the dumpling in a ball, instead of rolling it out?
ALR9827567DW
Rating: Unrated
10/01/2018
Not a review but a question... and I don¿t see anywhere else to ask it. Can any other oil be used instead of peanut oil?
MS12540881
Rating: Unrated
10/11/2018
ALR9827567DW I'm a food editor here at BHG and the Test Kitchen confirmed that any vegetable oil, such as canola, would work here.
