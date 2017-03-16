Chicken and Dumplings
Cook the homemade dumplings right in the same broth the chicken braises in to give each bite of this comforting chicken stew amazing flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
For dumplings: In a medium bowl whisk together egg, the cold water, peanut oil, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Stir in flour; mix until elastic. Cover; chill.
Season chicken pieces, including back and neck, with 1 tsp. salt; set aside. In a 6-qt. Dutch oven combine chicken stock, the water, celery, onion, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Bring to boiling. Add in this order: leg quarters, backbone, breast, skin sides down. Reduce heat to below simmer. Cover, leaving a half-inch opening.
Cook 30 minutes or until breasts are done (165°F). Remove breasts; set aside. Continue cooking leg quarters and backbone 30 minutes more or until done, (175°F). Remove chicken (keep broth in pot); discard vegetables. When chicken is cool to touch, discard skin and tear meat into pieces; set aside. Discard bones.
On a floured surface, use a floured rolling pin to roll dough to 1/16 inch thick. Cut into 1 1/2 × 2 1/2-inch pieces. Return broth to boiling. Season with salt and black pepper. Add dumplings to broth, shaking pot occasionally to prevent sticking. Cook 3 to 5 minutes without stirring. Add reserved chicken; reduce to simmer. Add butter, cream, and additional black pepper. Gently set egg slices on top. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 10 minutes.
Tips
Dumpling dough may be made ahead and refrigerated overnight.