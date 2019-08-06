Chicken-and-Biscuit Pot Pie

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
No one can turn away the homey flavors of chicken in a light cream sauce with biscuits. Though, the time it takes for homemade biscuits can easily be turned down. Author Mark Bittman gives you his solution with a stir-together dough for a weeknight pot pie.

By Mark Bittman
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. In a saucepan heat 2 1/2 cups milk over medium until just steaming.

  • In a large bowl stir together 2 1/2 cups flour, the baking powder, and 1 tsp. salt. Add oil and 1 cup warm milk. Stir until dough is just mixed. (Lumps are OK.) If it's too dry and hasn't come together, stir in additional milk 1 tablespoon at a time. If dough is too wet, add 1 tablespoon flour and stir once. Dough should drop like biscuit batter from a spoon. Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, in an extra-large oven-safe skillet melt butter over medium. Add chicken, onion, carrots, and celery; sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Cook 10 to 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through but not browned, turning occasionally. Cut into bite-size pieces.

  • Return chicken to skillet. Sprinkle with remaining 2 Tbsp. flour. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook just until flour turns golden. Slowly pour in remaining 1 1/2 cups milk. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce coats the back of a spoon. Stir in the peas; season to taste.

  • Drop dough mixture onto filling 1 heaping tablespoon at a time. (Space mounds of dough as evenly as you can, but don't bother to spread them.) Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until mixture is bubbling and crust is golden. Serve immediately. Serves 4 to 6.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
795 calories; 33 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 17 g monounsaturated fat; 147 mg cholesterol; 1359 mg sodium. 798 mg potassium; 83 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 41 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 6385 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 198 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 375 mg calcium; 6 mg iron;

Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 4.0 stars
03/03/2020
My family absolutely loves this dish. The reason I’ve given it 4 stars, is that the biscuits absorb all of the liquid. I’m going to try to cook them separately, which will take away the one pot theme, but may keep the liquid. Any tips would be helpful.
Anonymous
Rating: 4.0 stars
03/03/2020
