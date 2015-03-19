Chicken and Avocado Lettuce Wraps
Sturdy romaine lettuce hearts hold a hearty filling of seared chicken, avocado, and tortilla chips for a fresh take on taco salad.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Heat a grill pan coated with nonstick cooking spray over medium-high heat. Season chicken with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add to pan and cook 8 to 10 minutes or until done (165°F), turning halfway through. Remove to a cutting board. Cover and let stand 3 minutes before thinly slicing.Advertisement
-
Combine avocado, cilantro, and juice of 1 lime in a medium bowl. Spoon equal amounts of the avocado mixture down the center of each lettuce leaf. Top each with chicken. Halve remaining lime and squeeze over chicken. Top with sour cream, green onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
317 calories; 18 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 95 mg cholesterol; 351 mg sodium. 1010 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3994 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 137 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;