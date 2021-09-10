Chicken and Apple Open-Face Sandwiches

If you prefer, double the amount of baby spinach and sauté it with olive oil before layering in sandwiches.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

prep:
30 mins
broil:
3 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. In a large bowl, whisk together the first five ingredients (through pepper). Add chicken and celery; stir to coat.

  • Arrange bread slices on a baking sheet. If desired, broil 4 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until toasted. Divide spinach, apple slices, and chicken mixture among bread slices. Top each with a slice of cheese. Broil 4 inches from heat 3 minutes or until cheese is melted lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
530 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 138mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 27g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 11g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 6g; protein 37g; vitamin a 1305.8IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 8.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 78.2mcg; vitamin b12 1.2mcg; sodium 878mg; potassium 380mg; calcium 326mg; iron 2.6mg.
