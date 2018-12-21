Chia Pudding
If you need a tasty breakfast or a healthy snack, make your own chia pudding! You can customize this basic chia pudding recipe any way you want with toppers, or by making one of our tasty variations.
Ingredients
Directions
Coconut and Tropical Fruit Chia Pudding
Prepare as directed, except substitute unsweetened light coconut milk for the milk and coconut or nondairy coconut yogurt for the plain yogurt. For fruit topper, in a small bowl combine 1/4 cup each chopped fresh pineapple and mango and 1 tsp. lime zest. Top with fruit and toasted unsweetened shredded coconut.
Mexican Chocolate Chia Pudding
Prepare as directed, except increase honey to 3 Tbsp. and whisk 3 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder and 1 tsp. ground cinnamon into chia mixture. Top with fresh raspberries or strawberries and/or chopped toasted hazelnuts.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
208 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 9 mg cholesterol; 145 mg sodium. 231 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 213 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 15 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 312 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;