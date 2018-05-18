Chevalo's Marinated Burgers
Opt for 80 percent lean ground beef--and mix in a ketchup-worcestershire marinade--for the ultimate juicy burger recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In an extra-large bowl combine Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, dried parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Add ground beef. Using your hands, mix thoroughly until just combined. (Overworking the meat will make it tough.) Divide evenly into eight 1/2- to 3/4-inch-thick patties. Arrange in a baking pan. Cover; chill 30 minutes to 24 hours to let meat marinate.
Press center of each patty to form a dimple, which keeps the patties from bulging in the center. Grill on rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until medium doneness (160°F), turning once. Serve in toasted buns.
Tips
Chevalo and Monique’s marinade recipe is a closely guarded secret, but this home version is pretty close. Try their original bottled marinade at www.charlestongourmetburger.com.