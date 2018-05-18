Chevalo's Marinated Burgers

Rating: 1.89 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 12

Opt for 80 percent lean ground beef--and mix in a ketchup-worcestershire marinade--for the ultimate juicy burger recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large bowl combine Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, dried parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Add ground beef. Using your hands, mix thoroughly until just combined. (Overworking the meat will make it tough.) Divide evenly into eight 1/2- to 3/4-inch-thick patties. Arrange in a baking pan. Cover; chill 30 minutes to 24 hours to let meat marinate.

  • Press center of each patty to form a dimple, which keeps the patties from bulging in the center. Grill on rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until medium doneness (160°F), turning once. Serve in toasted buns.

Tips

Chevalo and Monique’s marinade recipe is a closely guarded secret, but this home version is pretty close. Try their original bottled marinade at www.charlestongourmetburger.com.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; 24 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 108 mg cholesterol; 779 mg sodium. 549 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 25 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 176 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 9 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 94 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (6)

rudy_davis
Rating: 4 stars
07/28/2018
After reading the other reviews I cut all the ingredients by half (except hamburger meat) and still fell apart after cooking on grill and taste of Worcestershire sauce still too strong.
tls27641414
Rating: 1 stars
07/01/2018
I was so pumped to try this. Followed the recipe exactly, except I had to double it because we had company. The burgers were very wet before cooking (sitting in a pool of juice after marinating for two hours in the fridge). After they fell apart on the grill, they burned because of the sugar content (ketchup?). We pieced them together on a bun and hoped it would stay with a melted piece of cheese, but overall they were very disappointing. Whatever they left out of the secret recipe must be important. Doesn¿t BH&G try out these recipes ahead of publication?
gmfamily
Rating: 1 stars
08/18/2018
This was way too much liquid for 2 pounds of ground beef. Our burgers fell apart and we ended up eating them like sloppy joes!
susanshake
Rating: 1 stars
07/02/2018
I also tried this recipe today. I¿m thinking there is an error as the mixture is too wet, and as the previous person reviewed, the burgers fell apart on the grill. Maybe too much Worcestershire? 3/4 cup is really a lot and the taste of it in the burgers is too strong. BHG, please print a correction! This recipe cannot be right!!
MS10310321
Rating: 1 stars
07/03/2018
Can we give a NO Stars rating? These were the worst! Same experience as the others had. Soupy mess that I had to squeeze out before trying to grill. Everything fell apart and into the bottom of the grill. Please revise the recipe with whatever you left out.
trimmerme
Rating: Unrated
07/08/2018
Same supremely disappointing experience as the other reviewers despite following the published recipe precisely.
