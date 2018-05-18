Chevalo's Marinated Burgers

Rating: 4 stars After reading the other reviews I cut all the ingredients by half (except hamburger meat) and still fell apart after cooking on grill and taste of Worcestershire sauce still too strong.

Rating: 1 stars I was so pumped to try this. Followed the recipe exactly, except I had to double it because we had company. The burgers were very wet before cooking (sitting in a pool of juice after marinating for two hours in the fridge). After they fell apart on the grill, they burned because of the sugar content (ketchup?). We pieced them together on a bun and hoped it would stay with a melted piece of cheese, but overall they were very disappointing. Whatever they left out of the secret recipe must be important. Doesn¿t BH&G try out these recipes ahead of publication?

Rating: 1 stars This was way too much liquid for 2 pounds of ground beef. Our burgers fell apart and we ended up eating them like sloppy joes!

Rating: 1 stars I also tried this recipe today. I¿m thinking there is an error as the mixture is too wet, and as the previous person reviewed, the burgers fell apart on the grill. Maybe too much Worcestershire? 3/4 cup is really a lot and the taste of it in the burgers is too strong. BHG, please print a correction! This recipe cannot be right!!

Rating: 1 stars Can we give a NO Stars rating? These were the worst! Same experience as the others had. Soupy mess that I had to squeeze out before trying to grill. Everything fell apart and into the bottom of the grill. Please revise the recipe with whatever you left out.

Rating: Unrated Same supremely disappointing experience as the other reviewers despite following the published recipe precisely.

