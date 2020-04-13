Cherry Tomato and Chile Pickle

Made with fresh cherry tomatoes, serrano chiles, oil, lime, and a host of seeds, this Indian topper comes together in under 5 minutes.

By Priya Krishna
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high warm oil. Once oil begins to shimmer, toss in all of the seeds. Cook until seeds are slightly browned and start to sputter (watch the cumin-that's the best indicator), about 1 minute max. Stir in asafetida (if using), then add chiles. Cook about 2 minutes or until chiles brown and crisp on the sides.

  • Turn off heat, mix in tomatoes, and immediately transfer to a serving bowl so tomatoes stop cooking. Gently mix in 3/4 tsp. kosher salt and the lime juice. Serve warm or at room temperature. It's best eaten the same day, but will keep in the fridge up to 2 days. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 213 mg sodium. 117 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 61 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

