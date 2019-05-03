Cherry-Thyme Crisps

For marshmallow meringue topper:** Preheat broiler. Line a baking sheet with foil; set aside. In a large bowl beat egg whites, vanilla, and cream of tartar with a mixer on medium about 1 minute or until soft peaks form (tips curl). Gradually add the 1/2 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating on high. Beat continuously until mixture forms stiff, glossy peaks and sugar dissolves. Spoon mixture into mounds or spread in a rectangle on the prepared baking sheet (see how-to). Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat 30 to 60 seconds or until browned, or use a culinary torch to brown tops.*