Cherry-Stuffed Ham

Rating: 4 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 12 Ratings

A delicious cherry sauce fills deep slits cut in the ham, providing a burst of flavor in every bite. This is the perfect main course recipe for Easter dinner or brunch.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. In a small saucepan combine 1/2 cup of the dried cherries and the cherry juice; bring to boiling. Remove from heat; let stand for 15 minutes. Drain cherries, discarding juice.

  • Make four or five slits (1-1/2 to 2 inches deep) in ham. Press some of the soaked cherries into each slit as it is cut. Place ham on a roasting rack in a 13x9x2-inch baking pan or baking dish. Cover with foil.

  • Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into thickest portion of ham.* Bake about 2 hours or until thermometer registers 140°F.

  • Place peach preserves in a small bowl; snip any large pieces of fruit. Stir in the remaining 1/2 cup dried cherries and the lemon juice. Spoon 1/2 cup of the preserves mixture over ham. Bake, uncovered, for 10 minutes more. In a small saucepan heat the remaining preserves mixture and pass with the ham.

Make-Ahead Directions:

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Chill for up to 4 hours. Continue as directed in Steps 3 and 4.

*Tip:

If you don't have an oven-going meat thermometer, use an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of ham to test the temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; 12 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 77 mg cholesterol; 1794 mg sodium. 515 mg potassium; 52 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 32 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 389 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

