Cherry-Plum Bread Pudding

Sweet yellow apples complement the tart dried cherries in this comforting dessert. Top each serving with vanilla ice cream and drizzle with caramel sauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread butter lightly onto one side of each bread slice; cut each bread slice into quarters. Arrange half of the bread pieces, buttered sides down, in an ungreased 3-quart rectangular baking dish. In a large bowl toss together plums and lemon juice. Sprinkle plums and dried cherries over bread in baking dish. Top with the remaining bread pieces, buttered sides up.

  • In a large bowl stir together eggs, milk, and granulated sugar. Pour egg mixture evenly over bread in dish. Press mixture down lightly with the back of a large spoon to be sure that all the bread is moistened.

  • Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until set and a knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Serve warm. If desired, sprinkle with toasted chopped pecans. If desired, top with crème fraîche and/or sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Tips

This dish is vegetarian and energy-boosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; 11 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 158 mg cholesterol; 329 mg sodium. 312 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 27 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 216 RE vitamin a; 680 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 182 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

