Cherry Java Refrigerator Oatmeal

Rating: 3.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

When fresh cherries are in season, don't miss out on your opportunity to indulge in this overnight oats breakfast recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine yogurt, oats, milk, the 1/2 cup cherries, the brown sugar, chia seeds (if desired), and espresso powder.

  • Transfer mixture to a pint jar with a lid or two half-pint jars with lids. Cover and chill overnight or up to 3 days.

  • To serve, spoon oatmeal into a cereal bowl(s). Top with additional cherries and/or hazelnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 12 mg cholesterol; 102 mg sodium. 478 mg potassium; 50 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 30 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 230 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 276 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 1 stars
04/20/2017
The comment was on Cherry Java Refrig. Oatmeal that Sucked!
