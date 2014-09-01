Cherry-Chocolate Scones

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Cherry-Chocolate Scones

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center of flour mixture; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, the 3/4 cup whipping cream, the dried cherries, chocolate pieces, and, if desired, orange peel. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Using a fork, stir just until moistened.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead dough by folding and gently pressing it for 10 to 12 strokes or until dough is nearly smooth. Divide dough in half. Pat or lightly roll each dough half into a 6-inch circle. Cut each circle into six wedges.

  • Place dough wedges 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Brush wedges with additional whipping cream.

  • Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until golden. Cool slightly on baking sheet. Drizzle with Orange Drizzle. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Make-It-Mini:

Prepare and knead dough as directed; do not divide in half. Pat or lightly roll dough into an 8-inch square; cut into 1-inch squares. Place 1 inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Brush with additional whipping cream. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden. Cool slightly on baking sheet. Drizzle with Orange Drizzle. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 64 mini scones.Per mini scone: 55 cal., 3 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 13 mg chol., 38 mg sodium, 7 g carbo., 0 g fiber, 3 g total sugar, 1 g pro.Daily Values: 2% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 2% calcium, 2% iron

To Store:

Place scones in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store iced scones at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze uniced scones for up to 2 months. To serve, thaw scones at room temperature if frozen. If desired, preheat oven to 350°F. Place scones on a baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until warm. Drizzle with Orange Drizzle.

Nutrition Facts (Cherry-Chocolate Scones)

Per Serving:
291 calories; 14 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 67 mg cholesterol; 203 mg sodium. 57 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 437 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 111 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Orange Drizzle

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine powdered sugar,1 tablespoon of the orange juice, and vanilla. Stir in additional orange juice, 1 teaspoon at a time, to reach a drizzling consistency.

