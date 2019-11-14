Cherry-Apple Slaw
Tart cherries and apple marry with Brussels sprouts with a sweet and tangy dijon and cider vinegar dressing.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium skillet toast walnuts over medium heat 5 to 7 minutes or until fragrant and slightly brown, stirring frequently. Set aside to cool.
For dressing, in a large bowl whisk together oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, and pepper.
Using a knife, mandolin, or food processor with slicing blade, very thinly slice Brussels sprouts; add to dressing. Add apple, dried cherries, and toasted walnuts; toss to coat. Cover and chill at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
399 calories; 28 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 12 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 107 mg sodium. 487 mg potassium; 36 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 25 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1093 IU vitamin a; 62 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 65 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;