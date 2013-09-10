Cherry-Almond Spritz Sandwich Cookies

These classic cookies are ready in less than 30 minutes, so you can whip them up all season long. Use real maraschino cherries and almond extract to create the creamy filling.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl beat granulated sugar and almond paste with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until smooth. Add butter and shortening. Beat until fluffy, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg whites, vanilla, and salt until combined. Gradually beat in enough food coloring until dough reaches desired shade of red. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour.

  • Pack unchilled dough into a cookie press fitted with a ribbon plate. Force dough through the cookie press into 2-inch-long strips onto an ungreased cookie sheet, cutting dough from press with a small knife or metal spatula and spacing strips about 1 inch apart. Sprinkle strips lightly with sanding sugar.

  • Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are firm but not brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.

  • Spread Almond-Cherry Filling on the bottoms of half of the cookies. Top with the remaining cookies, bottom sides down.

Nutrition Facts (Cherry-Almond Spritz Sandwich Cookies)

Per Serving:
163 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 71mg; potassium 21mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiberg; sugar 10g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 191IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 19mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 7mg; ironmg.

Cherry-Almond Filling

Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain maraschino cherries on paper towels; pat dry to remove excess liquid. Set aside. In a medium mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Gradually beat in powdered sugar until combined. Beat in cherry liqueur and almond extract. Gently stir in maraschino cherries. Makes 2 cups.

Reviews

