Cherry-Almond Snack Bars

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line an 8x8x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Coat foil with cooking spray; set pan aside.

  • In a large bowl combine cereal, almonds, and dried cherries; set aside.

  • In a small saucepan cook and stir honey and almond butter over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until mixture is smooth. Pour honey mixture over cereal mixture; stir gently to coat.

  • Transfer mixture to the prepared baking pan; press firmly and evenly into pan.* Cover and chill for at least 1 hour. Using the edges of the foil, lift uncut bars out of pan. Cut into bars.

*Tip:

Use a large piece of waxed paper to help press the cereal mixture firmly into the pan.

To Store:

Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 43 mg sodium. 139 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 233 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 49 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 62 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

