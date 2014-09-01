Cherry-Almond Snack Bars
Ingredients
Directions
-
Line an 8x8x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Coat foil with cooking spray; set pan aside.
-
In a large bowl combine cereal, almonds, and dried cherries; set aside.
-
In a small saucepan cook and stir honey and almond butter over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until mixture is smooth. Pour honey mixture over cereal mixture; stir gently to coat.
-
Transfer mixture to the prepared baking pan; press firmly and evenly into pan.* Cover and chill for at least 1 hour. Using the edges of the foil, lift uncut bars out of pan. Cut into bars.
*Tip:
Use a large piece of waxed paper to help press the cereal mixture firmly into the pan.
To Store:
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.