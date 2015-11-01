Cherry-Almond Biscotti

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside.

  • In a large bowl combine flour, the 1 1/2 cups sugar, the baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. In a small bowl lightly beat eggs and egg yolks. Stir the melted butter into beaten eggs. Place egg mixture in the well in flour mixture; stir flour mixture until the dough starts to form a ball. Stir in almonds and dried cherries (dough will be crumbly). Use your hands to knead the dough until it comes together.

  • Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough into three equal portions. Shape each portion into a 14-inch roll. Place rolls about 3 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets; flatten rolls slightly to about 1 1/2 inches wide. Sprinkle rolls with 1 tablespoon sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until rolls are firm and light brown. Remove from oven. Place cookie sheets on wire racks; cool for 15 minutes.

  • Transfer rolls to cutting board. Use a serrated knife to cut each roll diagonally into 1/2-inch slices. Place slices, cut sides down, on cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 minutes. Turn slices over; bake for 10 to 15 minutes more or until crisp and golden brown.

  • Transfer biscotti to wire racks placed over sheets of waxed paper. Place Cream Cheese Drizzle in a small resealable plastic bag. Seal bag and snip off a tiny corner of the bag. Drizzle Cream Cheese Drizzle over biscotti. Let stand until set.

To Store:

Layer undrizzled biscotti between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; seal. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. To serve, thaw cookies if frozen. Drizzle cookies as directed in Step 7.

Nutrition Facts (Cherry-Almond Biscotti)

Per Serving:
101 calories; 3 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 23 mg cholesterol; 79 mg sodium. 33 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Cream Cheese Drizzle

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl beat 3 ounces softened cream cheese and 1/4 teaspoon almond extract with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until creamy. Beat in 1 cup powdered sugar, adding milk as needed to make an icing of drizzling consistency.

Reviews

