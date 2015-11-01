Cherry-Almond Biscotti
Cherry-Almond Biscotti
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
In a large bowl combine flour, the 1 1/2 cups sugar, the baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. In a small bowl lightly beat eggs and egg yolks. Stir the melted butter into beaten eggs. Place egg mixture in the well in flour mixture; stir flour mixture until the dough starts to form a ball. Stir in almonds and dried cherries (dough will be crumbly). Use your hands to knead the dough until it comes together.
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough into three equal portions. Shape each portion into a 14-inch roll. Place rolls about 3 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets; flatten rolls slightly to about 1 1/2 inches wide. Sprinkle rolls with 1 tablespoon sugar.
Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until rolls are firm and light brown. Remove from oven. Place cookie sheets on wire racks; cool for 15 minutes.
Transfer rolls to cutting board. Use a serrated knife to cut each roll diagonally into 1/2-inch slices. Place slices, cut sides down, on cookie sheets.
Bake for 10 minutes. Turn slices over; bake for 10 to 15 minutes more or until crisp and golden brown.
Transfer biscotti to wire racks placed over sheets of waxed paper. Place Cream Cheese Drizzle in a small resealable plastic bag. Seal bag and snip off a tiny corner of the bag. Drizzle Cream Cheese Drizzle over biscotti. Let stand until set.
To Store:
Layer undrizzled biscotti between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; seal. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. To serve, thaw cookies if frozen. Drizzle cookies as directed in Step 7.
Nutrition Facts (Cherry-Almond Biscotti)
Cream Cheese Drizzle
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl beat 3 ounces softened cream cheese and 1/4 teaspoon almond extract with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until creamy. Beat in 1 cup powdered sugar, adding milk as needed to make an icing of drizzling consistency.