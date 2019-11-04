Cherpumple

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat three 10x3-inch round baking pans with nonstick cooking spray for baking. Line the bottom of each with parchment and coat the paper. Place about 1 cup of the chocolate cake batter into a prepared pan. Carefully remove the cherry pie from the pan and gently place on top of the cake mix in the baking pan (it's okay if the pie breaks). Top with the remaining chocolate cake batter and gently tap the pan on the counter so that cake batter surrounds the pie. Repeat with the pumpkin pie with the spice cake batter, and the apple pie with the white cake batter. Bake each for 1 hour 30 minutes, or until the top of the cakes are set. Place foil over cakes while baking if tops start to get dark. Let cakes stand about 20 minutes. Carefully remove from pans. Remove parchment. Cool to room temperature (at least 2 hours). Chill cakes in refrigerator overnight. Frost and layer cakes as desired. Chill until ready to serve.