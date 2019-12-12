Cheesy Shrimp Mac
This comforting shrimp mac and cheese casserole is packed with two types of cheese and topped with a crunchy cracker topping. Omit the shrimp, seafood seasoning, and green onions for regular cheesy goodness.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish with cooking spray. Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Return macaroni to pan.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl toss together shredded Swiss and Gruyère cheeses, flour, and garlic. In a large saucepan heat broth and wine over medium just until bubbles form around edge of pan. Add cheese mixture, 1 cup at a time, whisking constantly after each addition until cheese melts. (Mixture may not be completely smooth at this point.) Do not boil. Remove from heat. Stir in shrimp and seafood seasoning.
Pour cheese mixture over macaroni; stir gently to combine. Fold in cubed Swiss cheese. Spoon pasta mixture into prepared casserole. Sprinkle crushed crackers evenly over top; dot with butter.
Bake, uncovered, 35 to 40 minutes or until bubbly and topping is golden. Sprinkle with green onions.
*Tip
For best results, shred the cheese just before using. Purchased preshredded cheese does not melt as well.
Cheese Mac
Prepare as directed, except omit seafood seasoning, shrimp, and green onions. Season to taste with salt and pepper in Step 2.Per serving: 568 cal., 30 g fat, (18 g sat. fat), 93 mg chol., 603 mg sodium, 41 g carb., 2 g fiber, 2 g sugars, 30 g pro.