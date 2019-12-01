Cheesy Pork Roast Calzone

After you've gone through the work of making a tender pork roast, use leftovers in this calzone recipe for a leftover makeover if you tire of eating the roast plain.

By Colleen Weeden
Cheesy Pork Roast Calzone

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil. Divide pizza dough into 4 portions. On a floured surface roll each into a 6-inch circle. Toss 1 cup pork ragu with enough jarred marinara to make saucy. Top each circle with 1 slice provolone cheese, some ragu, and, if desired, pickled banana peppers. Fold dough over filling; seal edges with a fork. Prick tops, brush with egg wash, and sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake at 425°F for 15 minutes or until golden.

Nutrition Facts (Cheesy Pork Roast Calzone)

Per Serving:
472 calories; 13 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 87 mg cholesterol; 1035 mg sodium. 338 mg potassium; 54 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 370 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 193 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Shredded Italian Pork Roast

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Place roast, fat side up, in a 6- to 8-quart Dutch oven. In a small bowl stir together Italian seasoning, rosemary, garlic, fennel seeds, black pepper, salt, and the crushed red pepper. Rub all over pork.

  • Roast, covered, 3 1/2 hours. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, and onion. Whisk together wine and tomato paste. Pour over pork and tomato mixture. Roast, uncovered, 1 hour more or until tender and a thermometer inserted in meat registers at least 190°F.

  • Remove and shred meat. Return meat to pot. Stir to coat. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 4 days or freezer up to 3 months. Makes 11 cups.

Reviews

