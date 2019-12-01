Cheesy Pork Roast Calzone
After you've gone through the work of making a tender pork roast, use leftovers in this calzone recipe for a leftover makeover if you tire of eating the roast plain.
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil. Divide pizza dough into 4 portions. On a floured surface roll each into a 6-inch circle. Toss 1 cup pork ragu with enough jarred marinara to make saucy. Top each circle with 1 slice provolone cheese, some ragu, and, if desired, pickled banana peppers. Fold dough over filling; seal edges with a fork. Prick tops, brush with egg wash, and sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake at 425°F for 15 minutes or until golden.
Shredded Italian Pork Roast
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Place roast, fat side up, in a 6- to 8-quart Dutch oven. In a small bowl stir together Italian seasoning, rosemary, garlic, fennel seeds, black pepper, salt, and the crushed red pepper. Rub all over pork.
Roast, covered, 3 1/2 hours. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, and onion. Whisk together wine and tomato paste. Pour over pork and tomato mixture. Roast, uncovered, 1 hour more or until tender and a thermometer inserted in meat registers at least 190°F.
Remove and shred meat. Return meat to pot. Stir to coat. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 4 days or freezer up to 3 months. Makes 11 cups.