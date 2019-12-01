Cheesy Pork Roast Calzone

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil. Divide pizza dough into 4 portions. On a floured surface roll each into a 6-inch circle. Toss 1 cup pork ragu with enough jarred marinara to make saucy. Top each circle with 1 slice provolone cheese, some ragu, and, if desired, pickled banana peppers. Fold dough over filling; seal edges with a fork. Prick tops, brush with egg wash, and sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake at 425°F for 15 minutes or until golden.