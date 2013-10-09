Cheesy Polenta-Stuffed Baby Sweet Peppers

For polenta, in a medium saucepan bring the 1-3/4 cups water to boiling. Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together cornmeal, the 3/4 cup cold water, and salt. Slowly add cornmeal mixture to boiling water, stirring constantly. Cook and stir until mixture returns to boiling. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook about 20 minutes or until mixture is very thick, stirring frequently and adjusting heat as necessary to maintain a slow boil. Stir in provolone cheese and Italian seasoning. Transfer mixture to an ungreased 2-quart square baking dish. Cool for 20 minutes.