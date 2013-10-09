Cheesy Polenta-Stuffed Baby Sweet Peppers

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

For a healthy, delicious, and filling dinner recipe, these peppers are the way to go! With artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and plenty of cheese, this recipe is sure to be a hit.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For polenta, in a medium saucepan bring the 1-3/4 cups water to boiling. Meanwhile, in a small bowl stir together cornmeal, the 3/4 cup cold water, and salt. Slowly add cornmeal mixture to boiling water, stirring constantly. Cook and stir until mixture returns to boiling. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook about 20 minutes or until mixture is very thick, stirring frequently and adjusting heat as necessary to maintain a slow boil. Stir in provolone cheese and Italian seasoning. Transfer mixture to an ungreased 2-quart square baking dish. Cool for 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cut a lengthwise slit in one side of each sweet pepper. Spoon out and discard seeds, leaving stems intact. Spoon polenta into a decorating bag. (Or spoon into a heavy resealable plastic bag; snip a small hole in one corner of the bag.) Pipe polenta into peppers (some polenta may remain exposed).

  • In a 6-quart slow cooker combine pasta sauce and vinegar. Stir in frozen artichoke hearts and mushrooms. Gently stir in stuffed peppers.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 hours. Serve immediately or keep warm, covered, on warm- or low-heat setting for up to 2 hours. If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and/or basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; 2 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 241 mg sodium. 217 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 884 IU vitamin a; 31 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 15 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 36 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019