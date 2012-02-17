Cheesy Noodle Casserole

Rating: 3.94 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 17 Ratings

Tofu provides extra protein for this one-dish meal; veggies help give it a healthy spin.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker whisk together the water and cream of mushroom soup. Stir in tomatoes, celery, carrots, onion, Italian seasoning, garlic, salt, and pepper.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or high-heat setting for 3 1/2 to 4 hours.

  • If using low-heat setting, turn cooker to high-heat setting. Stir in uncooked noodles; cover and cook for 20 to 30 minutes more or until tender, stirring once halfway through cooking. Gently stir in tofu cubes. Sprinkle with cheese; cover and let stand until cheese is melted.

*

To drain tofu, place it on a paper towel-lined plate for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 44 mg cholesterol; 447 mg sodium. 42 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 17 g protein;

Reviews

