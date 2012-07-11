Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Gouda and Crispy Pancetta
Gouda and pancetta add unexpected flavor to an otherwise classic holiday dish. If you'd prefer, use mozzarella cheese instead.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven cook potatoes, covered, in enough boiling lightly salted water to cover for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender; drain. Return potatoes to Dutch oven.
Meanwhile, thinly slice green onions, keeping the white portions separate from the green tops. Set green tops aside. In a medium skillet cook white portions of onions and pancetta over medium-high heat about 8 minutes or until pancetta is crisp, stirring occasionally. Drain off fat.
Add half-and-half to cooked potatoes. Mash with a potato masher or an electric mixer on low speed until nearly smooth. Stir in 1 1/2 cups of the cheese and the pancetta mixture. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Transfer mashed potatoes to a serving dish. Sprinkle with green tops of onions and the remaining 1/2 cup cheese.
Variations:
Vegetarian? Use an equal amount of chopped artichoke hearts to replace the pancetta. Not a fan of Gouda? Replace it with smoked mozzarella. No green onions? Substitute fresh chives or Italian (flat-leaf) parsley.
To Make Ahead
Prepare as directed through Step 3. Transfer mashed potatoes to a greased 2-quart baking dish. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake, covered with foil, for 40 to 45 minutes or until heated through.