Cheesy Hasselback New Potatoes

Rating: 4.43 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Don't skip the sprinkle of fresh lemon zest just before serving this holiday potato side dish. It adds just the touch of elegance needed for a holiday meal.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice into each of the new potatoes at 1/8-inch intervals, cutting to but not through other side. Arrange, cut sides up, on a greased baking pan. Brush with 2 tablespoons of the butter. Cover with foil; bake at 400°F for 45 minutes. In a small bowl microwave a 5.2-oz. package of semisoft cheese with garlic and herbs on 50 percent power 20 seconds. Place in a plastic bag; snip one corner. Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan, remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter, and rosemary. Uncover potatoes; cool slightly. Using a butter knife, pry open layers; pipe cheese between. Sprinkle with bread crumb mixture. Bake 10 to 15 minutes more. Sprinkle with lemon zest.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; 17 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 42 mg cholesterol; 255 mg sodium. 564 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 454 IU vitamin a; 27 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 22 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 53 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Joanna Goedert
Rating: Unrated
01/24/2017
How can I change the amount the recipe is written for?
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019