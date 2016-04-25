Cheesy Hasselback New Potatoes

Slice into each of the new potatoes at 1/8-inch intervals, cutting to but not through other side. Arrange, cut sides up, on a greased baking pan. Brush with 2 tablespoons of the butter. Cover with foil; bake at 400°F for 45 minutes. In a small bowl microwave a 5.2-oz. package of semisoft cheese with garlic and herbs on 50 percent power 20 seconds. Place in a plastic bag; snip one corner. Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan, remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter, and rosemary. Uncover potatoes; cool slightly. Using a butter knife, pry open layers; pipe cheese between. Sprinkle with bread crumb mixture. Bake 10 to 15 minutes more. Sprinkle with lemon zest.