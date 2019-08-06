Cheesy Grits Bowl
Stick to the basic cheesy grits or change it up with our chorizo, bacon and eggs, or spinach and tomato variations.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large saucepan heat butter over medium. Add garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, milk, and pepper. Bring to a simmer.Advertisement
-
Add grits in a steady stream, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until mixture thickens. Stir in cheeses until melted. If desired, top with sauteed mushrooms, creme fraiche, and/or rosemary. Serves 8.
Chorizo Bowl:
Prepare as directed, substituting Monterey Jack cheese for the Gouda and adding 1 finely chopped jalapeno pepper with the cheeses. Serve topped with cooked chorizo or breakfast sausage, avocado, cilantro, and salsa.
Bacon and Eggs:
Prepare as directed, stirring chopped cooked bacon into grits with the cheeses. Top each serving with an egg and bacon strips.
Spinach and Tomato:
Prepare as directed, substituting mozzarella for the Gouda and stirring 3 cups fresh baby spinach and 2 chopped roma tomatoes into grits with the cheeses. Top with fresh basil and roasted tomatoes.