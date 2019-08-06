Cheesy Grits Bowl

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Stick to the basic cheesy grits or change it up with our chorizo, bacon and eggs, or spinach and tomato variations.

By Colleen Weeden
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan heat butter over medium. Add garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, milk, and pepper. Bring to a simmer.

  • Add grits in a steady stream, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until mixture thickens. Stir in cheeses until melted. If desired, top with sauteed mushrooms, creme fraiche, and/or rosemary. Serves 8.

Chorizo Bowl:

Prepare as directed, substituting Monterey Jack cheese for the Gouda and adding 1 finely chopped jalapeno pepper with the cheeses. Serve topped with cooked chorizo or breakfast sausage, avocado, cilantro, and salsa.

Bacon and Eggs:

Prepare as directed, stirring chopped cooked bacon into grits with the cheeses. Top each serving with an egg and bacon strips.

Spinach and Tomato:

Prepare as directed, substituting mozzarella for the Gouda and stirring 3 cups fresh baby spinach and 2 chopped roma tomatoes into grits with the cheeses. Top with fresh basil and roasted tomatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; 13 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 463 mg sodium. 199 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 418 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 51 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 263 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

