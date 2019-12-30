Cheesy Greens and Grains Casserole
This healthful and hearty dish is a colorful infusion of kale, spinach, and sweet potato. The melted cheese and toasted walnuts make an ultimate comforting bite.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. In a 5- to 6-qt. pot cook potato, onion, and garlic in hot oil over medium 6 to 8 minutes or until potato is just tender. Stir in broth; bring to boiling. Gradually add spinach and kale, stirring after each addition until wilted. Stir in rice, lentils, half of the cheese, the eggs, salt, and pepper. Transfer to the prepared dish, spreading evenly. Cover with foil.
Bake, covered, 25 minutes. Top with the remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, 10 to 15 minutes more or until heated through. Sprinkle with toasted walnuts.
Tip
Cooked rice and lentils can be found in the refrigerated section of most grocery stores. To cook from dry, use 2/3 cup rice and 1 cup lentils and cook each according to package directions.