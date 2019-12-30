Cheesy Greens and Grains Casserole

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. In a 5- to 6-qt. pot cook potato, onion, and garlic in hot oil over medium 6 to 8 minutes or until potato is just tender. Stir in broth; bring to boiling. Gradually add spinach and kale, stirring after each addition until wilted. Stir in rice, lentils, half of the cheese, the eggs, salt, and pepper. Transfer to the prepared dish, spreading evenly. Cover with foil.