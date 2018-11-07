Cheesy Chorizo Sheet Pan Frittata
Frittatas are nice and easy, but they're not always great at feeding a crowd. Enter this sheet pan breakfast recipe--it makes 12 servings, so everyone will get a slice of this spicy frittata recipe!
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Generously coat a 15x10-inch baking pan with cooking spray.Advertisement
In a 10-inch skillet cook sausage, poblano pepper, and onion over medium heat until sausage is browned; drain off fat. Stir in black beans and roasted peppers. Spread mixture into prepared pan.
In a large bowl whisk together eggs, salt, and black pepper. Stir in cheese and cilantro. Pour egg mixture over sausage mixture. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until set. If desired, top servings with toppers and additional cheese and/or cilantro.
*Tip
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.