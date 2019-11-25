Cheesy Chorizo Frittata

Kick-up the heat in your breakfast with some chorizo sausage. This easy baked egg dish will be on the table in 30 minutes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Generously coat a 13x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

  • In a large skillet cook sausage, poblano pepper, and onion over medium until sausage is browned. Remove from heat; drain off fat. Stir in roasted peppers. Spread mixture in the prepared pan.

  • In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and black pepper. Stir in cheese and cilantro. Pour egg mixture over sausage mixture.

  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until set. If desired, add toppers and additional cheese and/or cilantro.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; 15 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 212 mg cholesterol; 458 mg sodium. 201 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 574 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 27 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 97 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

