Cheesy Chorizo Frittata
Kick-up the heat in your breakfast with some chorizo sausage. This easy baked egg dish will be on the table in 30 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Generously coat a 13x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
In a large skillet cook sausage, poblano pepper, and onion over medium until sausage is browned. Remove from heat; drain off fat. Stir in roasted peppers. Spread mixture in the prepared pan.
In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and black pepper. Stir in cheese and cilantro. Pour egg mixture over sausage mixture.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until set. If desired, add toppers and additional cheese and/or cilantro.
*Tip
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.