Cheesy Chicken-Chile Quesadillas
Want to dress up plain cheese quesadillas? Try adding Anaheim or poblano peppers--they'll give each bite some kick without completely setting your mouth on fire.
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
328 calories; 13 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 55 mg cholesterol; 834 mg sodium. 29 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid;