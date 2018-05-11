Cheesy Chicken-Chile Quesadillas

Want to dress up plain cheese quesadillas? Try adding Anaheim or poblano peppers--they'll give each bite some kick without completely setting your mouth on fire.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Using the flat side of a meat mallet, flatten chicken between two pieces of plastic wrap until 1/2 inch thick. For rub, in a small bowl stir together cumin, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle mixture over chicken; rub in with your fingers.

  • Grill chile peppers, uncovered, over medium heat 15 minutes or until charred, turning occasionally. Remove from grill and wrap in foil. Grill chicken, covered, 8 to 11 minutes or until done (165°F), turning once.

  • Cut chile peppers in half lengthwise; remove stems and seeds.* Peel off and discard skins. Cut peppers into 1-inch strips. Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces.

  • In a large bowl combine chile peppers, chicken, and both cheeses. Spoon chicken mixture onto half of each tortilla. Fold tortilla in half; press firmly. Grill quesadillas, uncovered, over medium heat 4 minutes or until heated through and light brown, turning once.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; 13 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 55 mg cholesterol; 834 mg sodium. 29 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid;

Reviews

