Pumpkin Cheesecake

Sweeten up your Thanksgiving dessert spread (or any special occasion) with this silky pumpkin cheesecake recipe. During the last few minutes of baking, the pumpkin spice cheesecake gets topped with a layer of sweetened sour cream for gorgeous, two-tone presentation

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degree F.

  • For crust, combine zwieback crumbs, the 1/3 cup sugar, and melted butter. Press onto bottom and about 2 inches up sides of an ungreased 9-inch springform pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes; set aside.

  • For filling, beat cream cheese, half-and-half or light cream, pumpkin, the 3/4 cup sugar, flour, the 1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt with an electric mixer until smooth. Add eggs, beating on low speed just until combined.

  • Spoon filling into crust-lined pan. Place springform pan in a shallow baking pan. Bake in a preheated oven for 1 hour or until center appears nearly set when gently shaken.

  • Combine sour cream, the 2 tablespoons sugar, and the 1/2 teaspoon vanilla; spread over cheesecake. Bake 5 minutes more.

  • Cool in springform pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Loosen crust from sides of pan with a thin-bladed knife or narrow spatula and cool 30 minutes more. Remove sides of pan; cool 1 hour. Cover and chill at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours. Makes 16 servings.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Garnish Ideas

If desired, before serving your pumpkin cheesecake recipe, sprinkle with thin orange slices, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, chopped nuts, sugared cranberries, pomegranate seeds, and/or chocolate chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; 19 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 103 mg cholesterol; 194 mg sodium. 27 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 6 g protein; 567 RE vitamin a;

Reviews

