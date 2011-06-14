No-Bake Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

Rating: 3.34 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 6

Instead of traditional pumpkin pie, try this pretty dessert for your holiday dinner. A narrow, thin-bladed spatula or a table knife works best for swirling the layers.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • For crust, in a medium bowl, stir together crushed graham crackers and melted butter until crackers are moistened. Press mixture onto bottom of an 8-inch springform pan. Cover and chill while preparing filling.

  • For filling, in a food processor or blender, combine the reduced-fat cream cheese, 1/4 cup of the sugar, 1/4 cup of the milk, the vanilla, and orange peel. Cover and process or blend until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl; set aside.

  • In a food processor or blender, combine fat-free cream cheese, pumpkin, remaining 1/4 cup sugar, remaining 1/4 cup milk, and the pumpkin pie spice. Cover and process or blend until smooth.

  • In a small saucepan, sprinkle gelatin over orange juice; let stand for 5 minutes. Cook and stir over low heat until gelatin is dissolved. Stir 1 tablespoon of the gelatin mixture into the white cream cheese mixture and the remaining gelatin mixture into the pumpkin mixture.

  • Pour pumpkin mixture over chilled crust in pan. Carefully pour white cream cheese mixture over pumpkin mixture. Using a narrow, thin-bladed metal spatula or a table knife, swirl pumpkin and white mixtures.

  • Cover and chill overnight before serving. To serve, using a small sharp knife, loosen cheesecake from side of springform pan; remove side of pan. Cut into wedges. Makes 12 servings.

Tips

Prepare as directed through Step 5. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Serve as directed in Step 6.

*Sugar Substitute:

Choose from Splenda Granular, Equal Spoonful or packets, or Sweet 'N Low bulk or packets. Follow package directions to use amount equivalent to 1/2 cup sugar.

Blogger Variation by Ashton Swank of Something Swanky

For Ashton's version, add a teaspoon of cinnamon to the crust in Step 1 and add a heaping tablespoon of cinnamon to the cheesecake swirl in Step 3.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 331mg; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 1g; protein 9g.

Reviews (1)

Diana Douthit
Rating: Unrated
09/18/2015
I can't wait to try rhis recipe
