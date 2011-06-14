No-Bake Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
Instead of traditional pumpkin pie, try this pretty dessert for your holiday dinner. A narrow, thin-bladed spatula or a table knife works best for swirling the layers.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Prepare as directed through Step 5. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Serve as directed in Step 6.
*Sugar Substitute:
Choose from Splenda Granular, Equal Spoonful or packets, or Sweet 'N Low bulk or packets. Follow package directions to use amount equivalent to 1/2 cup sugar.
Blogger Variation by Ashton Swank of Something Swanky
For Ashton's version, add a teaspoon of cinnamon to the crust in Step 1 and add a heaping tablespoon of cinnamon to the cheesecake swirl in Step 3.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
179 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 331mg; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 1g; protein 9g.