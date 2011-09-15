Decadent Hazelnut Cheesecake

Rich, creamy, and oh-so-seductive, this luxurious cheesecake is sure to impress even the most discerning dinner guests. Hazelnuts, like most other nuts, have a high fat content, making them particularly susceptible to rancidity. Extend their shelf life by storing in an air-tight container in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. For crust, in a small bowl combine the 1 cup ground hazelnuts and melted butter. Press mixture evenly onto bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.

  • For filling, in a large bowl combine cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and almond extract. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until fluffy. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Stir in the 2/3 cup chopped hazelnuts and the 1/4 cup liqueur. Pour filling over crust, spreading evenly.

  • Bake about 1 hour or until a 2 1/2-inch area around outside edge appears set and center appears nearly set when gently shaken. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Using a knife, loosen edge of cheesecake from side of pan; cool for 30 minutes. Remove side of pan; cool cheesecake completely on rack (about 1 1/4 hours). Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours.

  • To serve, in a medium bowl combine whipping cream and the 2 tablespoons liqueur. Beat on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl). Top each serving of cheesecake with whipped cream.

To toast hazelnuts, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread nuts in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes or until nuts are light golden brown, stirring once or twice. Wrap warm nuts in a clean kitchen towel. Rub nuts in towel to remove any loose skins; cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; 43 g total fat; 17 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 18 g monounsaturated fat; 153 mg cholesterol; 220 mg sodium. 291 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1020 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

