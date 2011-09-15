Decadent Hazelnut Cheesecake
Rich, creamy, and oh-so-seductive, this luxurious cheesecake is sure to impress even the most discerning dinner guests. Hazelnuts, like most other nuts, have a high fat content, making them particularly susceptible to rancidity. Extend their shelf life by storing in an air-tight container in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*
To toast hazelnuts, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread nuts in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes or until nuts are light golden brown, stirring once or twice. Wrap warm nuts in a clean kitchen towel. Rub nuts in towel to remove any loose skins; cool.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
516 calories; 43 g total fat; 17 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 18 g monounsaturated fat; 153 mg cholesterol; 220 mg sodium. 291 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1020 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;