Cheese-Stuffed Pretzel Bites

Rating: Unrated

Homemade pretzels are great, but when stuffed with cheese and pickled jalapeños they are next-level great! Serve 'em up at your next game day party for an appetizer recipe the crowd will go wild for.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour milk into a large bowl; stir in sugar until dissolved. Sprinkle the yeast over the milk mixture. Let stand 5 minutes. Add 2 1/3 cups of the flour, butter and 1 teaspoon salt. Stir until combined. Turn out onto a floured surface. Knead for 5 to 7 minutes or until a soft dough forms, adding additional flour as needed (dough should remain a little sticky). Place dough in a lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease surface. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size (about 1 hour).

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Grease two 15x10x1-inch baking sheets.

  • Punch dough down. Turn out onto a clean, dry work surface. Divide dough into 8 portions. Roll each to a 12-inch rope. Cut each rope into 6 portions. Flatten each portion to a 3-inch circle. Top each with a cheese piece and 1 to 2 jalapeño slices. Bring up edges of each circle around filling and pinch to seal and shape into a ball.

  • In a 2-quart saucepan heat 3 cups water to just steaming. Stir in baking soda (mixture will foam). Use a slotted spoon to lower pretzel balls, in batches, into the soda mixture for 10 seconds. Remove and place on paper towels to blot dry. Arrange 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets.

  • In a small bowl combine the egg yolk and 1 tablespoon water. Brush pretzels balls with yolk mixture. Sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake for 8 minutes or until golden. Cool slightly; serve warm with mustard.

Tips

Cool completely and freeze in a freezer bag up to 6 months. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake in a 350°F oven 12 minutes until heated through. Tent with foil, if needed, to keep from overbrowning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; 5 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 518 mg sodium. 61 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 193 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 34 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 92 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/30/2020