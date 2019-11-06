Cheese-Stuffed Pretzel Bites
Homemade pretzels are great, but when stuffed with cheese and pickled jalapeños they are next-level great! Serve 'em up at your next game day party for an appetizer recipe the crowd will go wild for.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Cool completely and freeze in a freezer bag up to 6 months. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake in a 350°F oven 12 minutes until heated through. Tent with foil, if needed, to keep from overbrowning.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
111 calories; 5 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 518 mg sodium. 61 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 193 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 34 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 92 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;