Cheese-Stuffed Pretzel Bites

Pour milk into a large bowl; stir in sugar until dissolved. Sprinkle the yeast over the milk mixture. Let stand 5 minutes. Add 2 1/3 cups of the flour, butter and 1 teaspoon salt. Stir until combined. Turn out onto a floured surface. Knead for 5 to 7 minutes or until a soft dough forms, adding additional flour as needed (dough should remain a little sticky). Place dough in a lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease surface. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size (about 1 hour).