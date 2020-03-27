Cheese Steak Soup

Rating: Unrated

The thick cheese-topped Italian bread makes a great dipper in this beefy soup featuring classic Philly cheese steak flavors.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Line a baking sheet with foil; set aside. Thinly slice meat across the grain into bite-size strips. In a 4-qt. Dutch oven heat oil over medium-high. Add meat; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly pink in center. Remove with a slotted spoon.

    Advertisement

  • Add sweet pepper, onions, and garlic to Dutch oven. Cook 4 minutes or until onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with flour; cook and stir 1 minute. Gradually stir in broth, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and black pepper. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in meat.

  • For cheese bread, arrange bread slices on prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted and edges of bread are starting to brown. Serve soup topped with remaining cheese and cheese bread.

Flank Steak

Long, thin, and fibrous, this cut of beef easily slices into thin strips. The fibers run in one direction; cut against those fibers for a more tender texture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; 23 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 78 mg cholesterol; 1704 mg sodium. 709 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 34 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 510 IU vitamin a; 52 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 103 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 341 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/08/2020