Cheese Soup with Veggies
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan, bring broth to a boil over high heat. Add pasta. Return to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer, uncovered for 5 minutes. Add vegetables. Cook until pasta and vegetables are tender; about 5 minutes more.Advertisement
Combine milk and flour in a resealable container; shake well to combine. Stir into pasta mixture. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Gradually add the cheese, stirring until cheese melts
Substitutions:
Substitute smokey cheeses instead of cheddar for a hardy flavor.