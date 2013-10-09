Creamy Cheese Fondue

Variations:

Classic: For Seasoning, use 1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard. For Cheese Option 1, use process Swiss. For Cheese Option 2, use shredded Emmentaler.Cheddar-Beer: Prepare as directed, except substitute lager beer for the wine. For Seasoning, use 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard. For Cheese Option 1, use cheddar. For Cheese Option 2, use shredded sharp cheddar.Nutrition analysis per serving: 179 calories, 6 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 16 g total fat (10 g sat. fat), 54 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 0 g total sugar, 11% Vitamin a, 0% Vitamin C, 201 mg sodium, 15% calcium, 2% ironBlue: For Seasoning, use 2 tablespoons honey. For Cheese Option 1, use Gruyère. For Cheese Option 2, use crumbled blue cheese.Nutrition analysis per serving: 183 calories, 6 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 16 g total fat (10 g sat. fat), 53 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 11% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 207 mg sodium, 18% calcium, 1% ironChipotle: For Seasoning, use 1 to 2 tablespoons finely chopped canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. For Cheese Option 1, use Monterey Jack. For Cheese Option 2, use shredded Colby.Nutrition analysis per serving: 177 calories, 5 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 16 g total fat (10 g sat. fat), 51 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 0 g total sugar, 11% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 184 mg sodium, 15% calcium, 2% ironHerbed: For Seasoning, use 1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel. For Cheese Option 1, use Havarti. For Cheese Option 2, use two 5.2-ounce containers semisoft cheese with garlic and fine herbes.Nutrition analysis per serving: 173 calories, 4 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 17 g total fat (11 g sat. fat), 43 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 0 g total sugar, 9% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 186 mg sodium, 8% calcium, 1% ironItalian: For Seasoning, use 2 tablespoons basil pesto. For Cheese Option 1, use Italian cheese blend. For Cheese Option 2, use shredded Pecorino Romano.Nutrition analysis per serving: 174 calories, 6 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 15 g total fat (9 g sat. fat), 50 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 0 g total sugar, 10% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 250 mg sodium, 18% calcium, 1% iron