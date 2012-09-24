Cheddar-Crusted Apple-Pomegranate Galette

When it comes to apple desserts, this galette is the most stunning one you'll find. Sharp white cheddar cheese, sliced apples, and pomegranate seeds help make this dessert both savory and sweet.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • For pastry, in a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until pieces are pea size. Stir in cheese. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the ice water over part of the flour mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push moistened pastry to one side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, using 1 tablespoon of the ice water at a time, until all of the flour mixture is moistened. Gather flour mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. Wrap in plastic wrap and flatten into a disk. Chill for 1 hour.

  • Place pastry between two sheets of parchment paper and roll into a 14-inch circle. Remove top sheet of paper. Slide paper with pastry circle onto a large baking sheet. Chill for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425°F. In a large bowl combine pomegranate syrup and sugar. Add apples; toss gently to coat. Spread preserves over pastry, leaving the outer 1-1/2 inches uncovered. Arrange apple slices in concentric circles on top of preserves, overlapping slices slightly and reserving syrup in bowl. Fold uncovered pastry up over filling, pleating as necessary and using paper to lift pastry border. Drizzle filling with 2 tablespoons of the reserved syrup.

  • Bake for 20 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes more or until pastry is golden. Sprinkle filling with pomegranate seeds. Cool on a wire rack about 20 minutes. Before serving, heat remaining reserved syrup. Cut warm galette into wedges and serve with syrup.

Pomegranate syrup is bottled syrup used to flavor beverages, generally found in the coffee aisle of your grocery store. Or look for it online at torani.com or monin.com. If you can't find this product, you may simmer 1 cup of pomegranate juice until reduced by half.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 12g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 373mg; potassium 131mg; carbohydrates 53g; fiber 3g; sugar 28g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 632IU; vitamin c 5mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 48mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 121mg; iron 1mg.

