Cheddar-Crusted Apple-Pomegranate Galette

For pastry, in a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until pieces are pea size. Stir in cheese. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the ice water over part of the flour mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push moistened pastry to one side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, using 1 tablespoon of the ice water at a time, until all of the flour mixture is moistened. Gather flour mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. Wrap in plastic wrap and flatten into a disk. Chill for 1 hour.