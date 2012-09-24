Cheddar-Crusted Apple-Pomegranate Galette
When it comes to apple desserts, this galette is the most stunning one you'll find. Sharp white cheddar cheese, sliced apples, and pomegranate seeds help make this dessert both savory and sweet.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Pomegranate syrup is bottled syrup used to flavor beverages, generally found in the coffee aisle of your grocery store. Or look for it online at torani.com or monin.com. If you can't find this product, you may simmer 1 cup of pomegranate juice until reduced by half.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
410 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 12g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 373mg; potassium 131mg; carbohydrates 53g; fiber 3g; sugar 28g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 632IU; vitamin c 5mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 48mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 121mg; iron 1mg.