Charred Sweet Pepper Potato Chowder
For extra smoky flavor, char peppers until the skins are blistered and blackened.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Coat a 4-quart Dutch oven with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add the peppers; coat with cooking spray. Cook, uncovered, for 15 minutes or until charred, stirring frequently.
-
Add the onions and cook for 5 to 6 minutes more or until soft and golden brown, stirring occasionally. Stir in the potatoes and broth. Bring to boiling, reduce heat, and simmer, covered, for 12 minutes or until potatoes are very tender.
-
Coarsely mash with a potato masher. Add the milk and cayenne pepper, if using. Heat through.
-
Remove from heat; stir in butter and parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide among shallow soup bowls and top with cheese, yogurt, and bacon.