Charred Sweet Pepper Potato Chowder

Rating: 4.3 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

For extra smoky flavor, char peppers until the skins are blistered and blackened.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a 4-quart Dutch oven with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add the peppers; coat with cooking spray. Cook, uncovered, for 15 minutes or until charred, stirring frequently.

  • Add the onions and cook for 5 to 6 minutes more or until soft and golden brown, stirring occasionally. Stir in the potatoes and broth. Bring to boiling, reduce heat, and simmer, covered, for 12 minutes or until potatoes are very tender.

  • Coarsely mash with a potato masher. Add the milk and cayenne pepper, if using. Heat through.

  • Remove from heat; stir in butter and parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide among shallow soup bowls and top with cheese, yogurt, and bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; 11 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 32 mg cholesterol; 284 mg sodium. 765 mg potassium; 30 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4396 IU vitamin a; 164 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 89 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 281 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Stephanie Burton
Rating: Unrated
09/30/2015
Pretty easy to make; it took me longer than the 12 minutes to cook the potatoes.  Flavor is definitely boosted with salt and pepper and some cheese.  I did not have any bacon on hand but that would be delicious, too!  My 4-year old did not like the peppers, but seemed ok with the rest of the soup.
